IAF rescues mountaineers stranded on glacier in Kashmir

Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the operation.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 02 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 22:28 ist
IAF ALH Mk III helicopter resued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries. Credit: Twitter/@PRODefSrinagar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir's Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here.

"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," the spokesman said on Sunday.

Also Read | Lesser presence of security forces reason for spike in terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch

He said Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

"The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel," the spokesman said.

He said the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

