IAF rescues mountaineers stranded on glacier in Kashmir

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir's Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here.
In a swift and successful operations today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter resued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries.@IAF_MCC #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/y6CVLh2Fyq
— PRO Defence Srinagar (@PRODefSrinagar) July 2, 2023
"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," the spokesman said on Sunday.
Also Read | Lesser presence of security forces reason for spike in terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch
He said Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.
"The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel," the spokesman said.
He said the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release