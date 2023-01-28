IAF aircraft Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in MP

IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 11:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Search and rescue operations have been launched, news agency ANI reported.

Further details regarding the crash are not known at this point. 

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Meanwhile, a chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Police and administration have rushed to the spot.

More to follow…

 

