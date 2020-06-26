IAS officer from Bihar, first to get domicile in J&K

IAS officer from Bihar is first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in J&K

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 26 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territory.

Choudhary, a 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, is currently posted as the principal secretary in the Agriculture Production Department. He is a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar.

Tehsildar of Bahu area, Jammu, Rohit Sharma issued him the domicile certificate on June 24.

Over 30,000 people have till now received domicile certificates online in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-residents in the Union territory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
IAS officer

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 