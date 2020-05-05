R'sthan gets free slot to broadcast edu content on AIR

I&B Ministry allots free slot to Rajasthan govt for broadcasting educational content on AIR stations

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 18:04 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has allotted a 55-minute slot everyday till June 30 to the Rajasthan government for broadcasting educational content on 25 All India Radio (AIR) stations in the state.

School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said his department had urged the government of India to provide free slots for student classes, which has been approved.

"The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCRT) will provide contents, which will run daily till June 30," Dotasara said. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The minister said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state BJP president Satish Poonia too had urged the Centre to provide the free slot on AIR.

He said the broadcasting of classes will benefit students from class 1 to 12. RSCRT has made the list of experts who will prepare the content.

AIR, in a letter to RSCRT, stated that the broadcast will be done from 25 stations, including 16 primaries and nine relay stations. AIR can upload the content provided on its digital platform after signing an MoU for the same.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus lockdown
All India Radio
Education
Ashok Gehlot
Information and Broadcasting Ministry

What's Brewing

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 