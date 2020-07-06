ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM

ICU beds at two Delhi hospitals increased: Delhi CM

  • Jul 06 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 17:57 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government is making all efforts to ramp up ICU beds capacity for Covid-19 patients in its facilities, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, respectively, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Both the hospitals are dedicated Covid-19 facilities in the national capital.

Kejriwal tweeted about the increase in ICU beds for coronavirus patients soon after visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), where he felicitated the 1,000th Covid-19 patient who recovered at the facility.

"Till a few days back, LNJP had 60 ICU beds and Rajiv Gandhi hospital had 45 ICU beds. They have been increased to 180 and 200, respectively. After making sufficient arrangements for COVID hospital beds, Govt is now making all efforts to increase ICU beds," he tweeted.

 

Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

