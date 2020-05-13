Idol of Lord Hanuman desecrated in Uttar Pradesh temple, tension in area

Unidentified people desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in neighbouring Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, following which tension prevailed in the area, police said on Wednesday.

Residents of Tana village under Pukhta Garhi police station staged a protest after the matter came to light on Tuesday, prompting authorities to enhance security in the area.

According to police officer Sandeep Balyan, a case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation taken up.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the area, the police officer said.