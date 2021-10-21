IED detected, defused in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 21 2021, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 13:31 ist
To target convoys of the security forces and the VIP cavalcades, militants have been using remote triggered IEDs in J&K. Credit: PTI File Photo

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Thursday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir thereby averting a major tragedy.

Police said troops of 32 Rashtriya Rifles recovered an IED from a passenger shed near Saidpora village in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on Thursday.

Police said, "An IED planted by militants near Saidpora village was recovered and the bomb disposal squad was deployed to defuse it.

"Timely action by the alert security forces has helped in averting a major tragedy as the passenger shed is often used by security forces for security purposes".

To target convoys of the security forces and the VIP cavalcades, militants have been using remote triggered IEDs in J&K.

Road opening parties (RoPs) of security forces equipped with metal detectors and sniffer dogs are deployed with the first light to secure highways and roads used by security force convoys and VIP cavalcade.

Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
IED
India News

