IED-fitted sticky bombs recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, major tragedy averted

Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted when security forces seized improvised explosive device-fitted four sticky bombs from a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, police officials said.
On information provided by the Border Security Force, a joint checking party of police, BSF and Army was deployed at Morh Kotan in the district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.
During checking, a suspicious person was apprehended and during his search, an IED attached with four sticky bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from his possession, he said.
Also Read | Pakistani militant killed in J&K as forces prevent attack ahead of August 15
The man, identified as Mehmood Hussain of Kasbalari area of Poonch, was arrested, the officials said.
With this a major tragedy ahead of Independence Day was averted, they added.
An FIR has been registered at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, the officials said.
