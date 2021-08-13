IED-fitted sticky bombs recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, major tragedy averted

Sticky bombs recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 13 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 19:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted when security forces seized improvised explosive device-fitted four sticky bombs from a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, police officials said.

On information provided by the Border Security Force, a joint checking party of police, BSF and Army was deployed at Morh Kotan in the district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

During checking, a suspicious person was apprehended and during his search, an IED attached with four sticky bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from his possession, he said.

Also Read | Pakistani militant killed in J&K as forces prevent attack ahead of August 15

The man, identified as Mehmood Hussain of Kasbalari area of Poonch, was arrested, the officials said.

With this a major tragedy ahead of Independence Day was averted, they added.

An FIR has been registered at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, the officials said.

