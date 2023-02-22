If Congress forms govt in Rajasthan again, schemes will be further strengthened: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that if the Congress is re-elected in Rajasthan, the party's government would further strengthen existing programmes such as the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

He also attacked the BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, saying "these people stop the work of old schemes as soon as the government changes".

The Chief Minister, after a meeting to discuss time-bound completion of programmes announced in the Budget-2023, told reporters that "if my (Congress) government repeats, schemes like the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will be strengthened".

This was the last budget of the present government as the state is going to assembly elections later this year. Rajasthan has not repeated a government in nearly three decades.

Also Read | PM Modi, Owaisi will disappear from Rajasthan after election: Cong leader Sachin Pilot

Referring to the delay in the Barmer refinery project, Gehlot said losses occur if there is a change in government after every five years.

"If the government had not changed, by now the refinery would have been completed, the petrochemical complex would have been completed, production would have started, lakhs of people would have been benefited. This is the disadvantage of changing governments," he said.

"These people (the BJP) stop the work of old schemes as soon as the government changes. We do not stop the work of any of their plans... Our approach is different. That's why I repeatedly ask the public to get our government repeated so that schemes that I have brought this time can be strengthened in the coming times," Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's recent visit to Rajasthan, he said this will continue as "they (the BJP) don't have any other work to do".

The chief minister claimed that plans and programmes brought by his government would soon be part of manifestoes of political parties across country.

"I want that I work as the 'pratham sevak'" and keep on bringing "wonderful" schemes that otherwise would have never come, he said.

Gehlot also accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public, while the Special Operation Group (SOG) probe has accused him under the same sections as the other arrested accused, Gehlot said.