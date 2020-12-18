If DDMA prohibits gatherings, evict protestors from outside CM's residence: HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that if the state disaster management authority has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to COVID-19, then the protestors outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence ought to be evicted.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the court expects the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also the provisions of section 144 IPC which has been imposed in the area where the chief minister's residence is located.

The court said that if no action is taken for violation of the DDMA direction, then it will send out an "incorrect signal".

With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on December 21.

The court was hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association, represented by advocate Rohit Bhagat, against the ongoing protest outside the CM's residence there on grounds that it was blocking the road and causing inconvenience to residents there.

The directions and observations by the court came after it was told by Delhi Police that it has provided to the protestors the copies of the DDMA direction, a standing order issued by the agency prohibiting protests in residential areas and that section 144 IPC has been imposed in the area, but they were not moving away from the site.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, appearing for the police, said that requests were made to the protestors to shift to an alternative site, but they have not complied with it.