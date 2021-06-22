If second wave of Covid-19 was bad, third will be worse: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said 90% of the deaths during the second wave of Covid-19 could have been avoided but for want of timely treatment and asked the Modi government to be prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

Gandhi released a White Paper of the management of Covid-19, prepared by AICC Research Department headed by M V Rajeev Gowda, that described the Modi government’s response to the pandemic as the “gravest governance failure”.

“It is pretty clear that the management of the first and second wave was disastrous,” the former Congress President told reporters in a virtual press conference.

Gandhi described the White Paper as the “blueprint” to deal with the third wave for the government to consider in shaping the response to the pandemic.

“If you think the second wave was bad, the third wave is going to be worse, because the virus is intelligent and transforming itself,” he said.

Gandhi frowned upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning emotional while addressing the nation over the Covid-19 situation. “The Prime Minister’s tears cannot wipe the tears of those families who lost their near and dear ones. The Prime Minister’s tears were not for them, but oxygen could have saved them,” said the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

He said 90% deaths during the second wave could have been avoided had the patients received timely treatment and asked the government to ensure adequate hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supplies in place before the third wave hits the country.

Gandhi was appreciative of the 85 lakh vaccinations achieved on Monday, the first day of the liberalised vaccination policy, and hoped that the same process would be followed everyday.

He said there was no scope for bias in the allocation of vaccines and all states should be treated equally. “The government must not view India’s states as BJP versus non-BJP,” the leader said, arguing in favour of a decentralised fight against Covid-19 where the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, District Magistrates and citizens all have their roles to play.

The former Congress President also mooted setting up of a Covid-19 compensation fund to help families that have lost sole breadwinners to the pandemic.