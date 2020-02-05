'Give double punishment if Shaheen Bagh shooter in AAP'

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, give double punishment: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2020, 14:32pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 14:32pm ist
Kejriwal told reporters that there should be no compromise on national security. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who fired at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given "double punishment".

Kejriwal told reporters that there should be no compromise on national security.

"I want to urge Amit Shah to not compromise with national security," Kejriwal said.

Whoever is responsible for deteriorating the law and order should be given strict punishment, he added. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP
Citizenship Act
Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah
Comments (+)
 