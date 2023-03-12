If there's an alliance in UP, it'll be with SP: JD(U)

If there's an alliance in UP, it'll be with SP: JD(U) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh

The JD(U), which is in power in Bihar in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal, has no elected representative in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 12 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 21:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

National president of Janata Dal (United) Rajeev Ranjan Singh Sunday said if his party forms an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for next year's Lok Sabha polls, it will be with Samajwadi Party.

The JD(U), which is in power in Bihar in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal, has no elected representative in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Anoop Patel resigned on Sunday in front of Singh, citing personal reasons.  

The JD(U) national president announced that no new chief of the party's state unit would be announced. Satyendra Patel has been appointed as the state convenor, Singh said in Lucknow.

Also Read | Former JD(U) MP Meena Singh joins BJP

He said the party and its working committee in Uttar Pradesh would be strengthened throughout this year for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) will start a membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a target of adding five lakh members, Singh said.

"If there will be an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, it will be with the Samajwadi Party," he said. 

On the caste-based census, Lallan said, "We asked the Central government about it. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met PM Narendra Modi for the caste-based census but got no response. With the support of regional parties, we started the caste-based survey (in Bihar) which will continue till May 31." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
JD(U)
Samajwadi Party
Bihar
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 