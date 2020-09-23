'If you won't come back, we will die': Pregnant wife appeals to militant husband to return home in Kashmir

The family of a man from Budgam in central Kashmir, who joined militancy recently, appealed to him on Wednesday to return home for the sake of his pregnant wife and four-year-old son.

Tariq Ahmed Bhat of Hanjigund, Chadoora in Budgam joined militancy recently, forcing his family to make an appeal for his return. In the video, the family can be seen requesting the militants to send their son, an auto driver by profession, back.

His family members said that they approached the police station in Chadoora on September 20 and lodged a missing report about their son. “We are shocked because we never believed that Tariq was inclined towards militancy. But we request him to come back home for his 4-year-old son, pregnant wife and old parents,” the family members told reporters.

His wife appealed to him to come back home from wherever he was. “Do not leave your son. I have a baby in my womb. Who will take care of him? If you won't come back, we will die,” she said in an emotional appeal.

According to the family, Tariq went missing on Friday and they searched for him everywhere but failed. “On Sunday evening, we heard audio in which our son announced that he has joined militant ranks," they said.