Ignoring Nishads will cost BJP dear: NISHAD party chief

NISHAD party chief Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Tuesday said ignoring people from his community will cost the BJP dear in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

At the time of the previous elections, the BJP had said that the issue of reservation for the Nishads will be resolved on priority but this has not been done, he told reporters.

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was an MP, he had supported the Nishad reservation in Parliament but now he does not seem to fulfil his own promise, he said, adding that the issue will prove costly to the BJP in the 2022 elections.

Spelling out the demands of the Nishads, he said the community forms 18 per cent of the Uttar Pradesh population and it is necessary to give proper representation to them and a post of the deputy CM will be better.

Recently, Sanjay Nishad had demanded that he be made a deputy chief minister if the BJP, their party's alliance partner, wants to win the Assembly election next year.

“If the BJP does not get our support in 2022, then they will have to bear the loss. In the past, Congress betrayed our people and it got finished. Similarly, the SP and the BSP cheated and had to bear the brunt of it,” he said.

Saying that after seeing all parties in the past 70 years, he has been with the BJP for the past two years and hoped that PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath will give reservation to the Nishads.

“The BJP will benefit by giving reservation to our people” he said.

On BSP chief Mayawati playing the Brahmin card, he said that the Brahmins have always led people and they will not be misled by anyone.

At present, the NISHAD party has one MLA in the UP Legislative Assembly.

Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen is an MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.