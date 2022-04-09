IIM Rohtak director moves court against show cause notice

IIM Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma, who has been accused of lying about his educational qualifications for the post, has now moved court against the education ministry. Sharma has filed a case against the ministry’s show cause notice.

Sharma, whose educational qualifications and number of years of professional experience were contested as they were not enough for the position, had served a term and was reappointed by the Board of Governors of IIM Rohtak for a second term despite the allegations.

A month into the term, the ministry of education admitted that Sharma did not have the requisite qualifications, and even served him a show cause notice on March 28. The Centre asked him to reply in two weeks time why was he concealing the details of his educational qualifications.

Sharma has now moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, contending that the Centre lacks jurisdiction for such a notice. He said that despite allegations on the contrary, Sharma had sent his degrees via email to the government in 2016.

