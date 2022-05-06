IIT-Delhi gets machine for making cow dung logs for cremations

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday handed over a cow dung log machine "Go Kasht" to IIT-Delhi's Project Arth that aims to replace wood with modified cow dung logs for conducting the hindu practice of cremations in India.

IIT-Delhi's Project Arth and ENACTUS has taken up an initiative to redefine the rituals of cremations by providing alternative to wood logs that has religious alignment and does not generate comparable emissions on burning.

"The machine can process 3,000 kg of cow dung every day to produce 1,500 kg of cow dung-based logs that can be used as firewood for the cremation of 5-7 bodies, saving roughly two trees in each cremation," an official statement said.

This can help a gaushala to clear roughly 1,50,000 kg to 1,70,000 kg of cow dung every month, it said.

The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Rupala handed over the cow-dung log machine to the students of Project Arth, it added.

According to the ministry, use of cow dung-based log machine can help gaushala to cater to their waste management problems, provide an additional source of employment to their employees or nearby villagers, and contribute in reducing deforestation.

It also helps in engaging the non-milking cows in an economic activity and generating funds to support all the cows in a gaushala, it added.

In India, around 50 million trees are cut every year to supply wood logs as a fuel for traditional hindu cremations, according to the website of Project Arth.