IIT-Delhi placements: Over 60 offers above Rs 1 crore on Day 1

Around 60 offers made to students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on the first day of the placement drive were above Rs 1 crore, according to sources.

Over 350 national and international organisations, offering above 750 job profiles across multiple sectors, have already registered for hiring students as of now, they said.

According to officials, there has been over a 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting on Thursday in comparison to last year.

“IIT Delhi students bagged over 400 placement offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), highest in past five years by the end of the first day of the placement season on December 1. Many students have also bagged multiple placement offers," the institute said in a statement.

"Around 180 PPOs have been received as of now and 7 students have opted for deferred placements facility of the institute. Deferred placements facility is available for students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation,” IIT-D said.

The students choosing the deferred placement option can avail of placement services once within two years of their graduation.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said, “We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season.”

Top recruiters on the campus included Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, Graviton, Intel, Microsoft, NK Securities and Texas Instruments, among others.

“For the first time, few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles,” Obhrai said.

