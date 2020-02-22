IIT-Delhi rolls out new masters programmes

Students can now pursue two-year Master of Science (MSc) programmes in Cognitive Science and Economics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The premier technical institute, which is one of the top 10 public-funded higher education institutions which were declared as the ‘Institute of Eminence’ last year, is set to start MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics programmes with their first batch of students from July this year.

The two new masters programmes, to be conducted under the IIT-Delhi’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, will have 25 seats each.

Students will be enrolled to the two new MSc programmes based on their scores in an All India level entrance test to be conducted by the premier technical institute on May 3. The institute will soon come up with details on the admission process including submission of applications, minimum cut-off grade, the percentage in the qualifying degree.

“The programme curriculum is research-based and will familiarise students with diverse theories, methods, and tools to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind. Students will develop the necessary skills and understanding required to make complex information, technology and systems more accessible,” the programme coordinator Samar Husain said.