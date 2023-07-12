IIT Jodhpur and Zoological Survey of India to study Thar

In a first-of-its-kind of initiative, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has teamed up with Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur to study the fauna of the Thar ecoregion of Rajasthan.

The collaboration will support conducting of joint fieldwork expeditions, identifying fauna of the Thar ecoregion, and developing models for climate change based on ecosystem phenomics.

The association will also help in undertaking specific joint research projects and capacity-building workshops in the areas of systematic zoology and conservation to ensure the greater long-term conservation of animal genetic resources in the Thar region.

The ZSI is the largest repository of fauna in the entire South and Southeast Asia region.

With more than 100,000 species of animals known to occur in India, it has brought to the knowledge of scientific communities many new and endemic species.

ZSI is the premier institution on animal taxonomy in India under the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change of the Government of India.

"This collaboration will lead to this growth of science in multidisciplinary sense across the country using AI and Data Science as well as various aspects of engineering and technology which is going on to enhance the efforts in terms of conservation of flora and fauna of the country,” said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.