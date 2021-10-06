'Illegal and unconstitutional': Former SC judge slams Priyanka's detention

Slamming the detention of Priyanka Gandhi related to the Lakhimpur violence in Uttar Pradesh, former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Madan Lokur has said the detention is "unconstitutional" as it is done without any order.

“Priyanka Gandhi is being kept illegally,” the former judge told NDTV, adding, “she has been arrested and kept in a rest house. When you arrest a person that person either has to be kept in police custody in a police station or in jail. Now, the rest house has to be declared a jail or a sub-jail which hasn't been done.”

Gandhi was detained on Monday in Uttar Pradesh when she was on her way to Lakhimpur where the violence broke out, killing eight people on Sunday. She also claimed that her detention was not preceded by any order or notice.

The former judge described the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as “horrific” and said that it is a simple case of “murder”.

Noting that the first thing that should be done in a murder case is to arrest the accused, he suggested the government should already take steps in that direction now. "It's very odd, very strange that these guys are still roaming around free. How come? What's the explanation for this?" he told the publication.

On prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in force in Lakhimpur, along with restricted internet services, the former judge said, “Nowadays, Section 144 is being used on the drop of a hat.”

“Somebody has died and someone wants to commiserate with the family, what is wrong with that?" he added in his interview with the publication.

Farmers have alleged that the SUV that rammed over a group of farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri, was driven by Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son. Mishra admitted that the SUV belongs to him, but said that neither he nor his son was present when the incident happened. However, an FIR was registered against Mishra and his son by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Also, the officials have confirmed that a case was registered on Tuesday against Gandhi and 10 others, including Deepender Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu, under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 151, 107, 116 related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

