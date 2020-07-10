Illegal arms factory unearthed in Uttar Pradesh

  Jul 10 2020
  updated: Jul 10 2020
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Police have unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Shamli and arrested one person after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Friday.

During the encounter, the accused, identified as Salim, sustained a bullet injury following which he was taken to a hospital, SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

Eight pistols along with raw material were found in the factory in Khurgana village, Jaiswal said.

The accused used to supply illegal arms in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, police said.

The SP has announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 for the police team that busted the illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested the accused. 

