'Illegal hoarders of ₹2000 notes crying over RBI move'

Illegal hoarders of Rs 2000 notes crying over RBI move to withdraw them: Anil Vij

The RBI said it has also been observed that Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes are not commonly used for transactions

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh ,
  • May 21 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:57 ist
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij has said that those who accumulated Rs 2,000 currency notes illegally are the ones crying over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to withdraw them from circulation.

In a surprise move, the RBI on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

It said it had asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Also Read | SBI allows exchange of Rs 2,000 notes upto Rs 20,000 without any requisition slip, ID proof

"Those who are crying have filled sacks and accumulated (Rs 2,000 currency) notes in an illegal manner," Vij said in a statement on Saturday.

Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender and can be exchanged or deposited in banks. Those who have them can go to a bank and deposit them or get them exchanged, he said.

Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes were introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

The RBI said it has also been observed that Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes are not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Anil Vij
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 