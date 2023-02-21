Illegal structures to be demolished on Karwar beach, NGT told

The Karnataka Forests and Ecology Department has informed the NGT that directions have been given to concerned authorities to demolish all illegal construction and structures on Dr Rabindranath Tagore Beach, Karwar.

The Regional Director (Environment) of Forests and Ecology in its status report submitted to the NGT said that several buildings and structures including rock garden, water sports hostel building, food court and temporary fish market have come up on the beach in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules.

As per the CRZ notification prior clearance has to be taken for any activity in the CRZ area.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal was hearing a petition alleging illegal structures came up on the beach without prior permissions.

Earlier, the Karnataka Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Javed Aktar, Department of Forests and Environment, in its recent meeting took the decision that these buildings were illegal and came up without permission from the competitive authority.

Despite repeated reminders to remove all illegal structures, concerned officers did not follow. Again directions have been issued and asked Commissioner of Karwar City Municipal Council and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada District and Assistant Director Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and asked them to demolish all unauthorised constructions. Directions were also given to them to file compliance reports before the KCZMA) within 30 days, said the status report.