Illicit liquor killed around 400 people in four years in UP, alleges Congress

The UP Congress chief sought to know why no action has been initiated against officials occupying prominent posts despite hundreds of deaths

PTI,
  • Apr 04 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 22:53 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Alleging a nexus between the government and the liquor mafia, the Congress on Sunday claimed that illicit liquor has killed around 400 people in the past four years in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "There is an unholy nexus between the government and the liquor mafia in the state. In the past four years, illicit liquor has claimed around 400 lives. The business of illicit and spurious liquor has assumed fearful proportions in UP."

Lallu also wondered as to why the government is “shielding” the liquor mafia. The UP Congress chief sought to know why no action has been initiated against officials occupying prominent posts despite hundreds of deaths.

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
Illicit liquor

