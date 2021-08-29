IMD issues yellow alert for 5 Madhya Pradesh districts

The alert has been issued for isolated places in Vidisha, Sagar, Betul, Chhindwara and Balaghat districts

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 29 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 16:40 ist
A woman carrying her child walks under an umbrella during rain, in Bhopal, Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert of likely 'heavy rainfall' in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, this expected to be the third wet spell in the state for August.

The IMD also said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was likely in some places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Sagar and Chambal divisions. The forecast is valid till Monday morning, an official said.

"A monsoon trough passing through Gwalior and Sidhi districts in the state is causing rain. Monsoon activity is expected to continue over the next week. With this, MP is in for a third wet spell in August," said IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha.

As per IMD data, Ambah in Morena district recorded the highest rainfall of 33 millimetres in west MP, while Bichhai in Mandla district received the highest rainfall of 39.4 mm in east MP in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. 

