IMD warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till July 29

The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur districts was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:23 ist
A section of the Kullu-Manali highway washed away in floodwater, in Kullu. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

As many as 466 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers and 204 water supply schemes are affected.

Light to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal with Bhoranj receiving 127 mm of rain, Kataula 118 mm, Dharamshala 76 mm, Rampur 49 mm, Mandi 63 mm, Naina Devi and Sundernagar 42 mm each, and Kangra getting 36 mm.

So far, 183 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.

Thirty-three people are missing as per the state emergency response centre.

The inordinate rain this season has cost the state Rs 5,492 crore, according to the administration.

