Immersing your medals in Ganga won’t make court hang me, Brij Bhushan tells wrestlers

Amid the ongoing protest by the wrestlers, WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that the wrestlers immersing their medals in the Ganga would not make the court "hang" him. He further said that the wrestlers should present evidence against him, and if the allegations are proven, he is ready to accept any punishment.

"Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the court hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept,” WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh said while addressing a gathering.

VIDEO | “Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the government hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept,” says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on wrestlers' charges against him. pic.twitter.com/VxzverByEa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2023

Also Read — Does POCSO not apply to Brij Bhushan? Sibal flays govt

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," Singh added.

He further challenged the protesting wrestlers to present any evidence against him on sexual harassment charges to the court. "I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

His reaction comes a day after the country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat went to Haridwar to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga. However, they halted the plan after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step.