Immersing medals won’t make court hang me: Brij Bhushan

Immersing your medals in Ganga won’t make court hang me, Brij Bhushan tells wrestlers

He further challenged the wrestlers to present any evidence against him on sexual harassment charges to the court.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2023, 14:12 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 16:00 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the ongoing protest by the wrestlers, WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that the wrestlers immersing their medals in the Ganga would not make the court "hang" him. He further said that the wrestlers should present evidence against him, and if the allegations are proven, he is ready to accept any punishment.

"Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the court hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept,” WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh said while addressing a gathering.

 

 

Also Read — Does POCSO not apply to Brij Bhushan? Sibal flays govt

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," Singh added. 

He further challenged the protesting wrestlers to present any evidence against him on sexual harassment charges to the court. "I am ready to accept any punishment," he said. 

His reaction comes a day after the country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat went to Haridwar to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga. However, they halted the plan after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News
WFI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 