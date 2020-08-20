In first meeting since last August, NC skips discussion on Article 370

Regional National Conference (NC) leaders who met at the residence of the party president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, skipped any discussion on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 for the first time since last August, sources told DH.

They said Article 370 didn’t come up during the discussions in the meeting which apart from Abdullah, was attended by NC’s two MPs Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president of Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, and senior leader Muhammad Shafi Uri.

However, a senior NC leader wishing anonymity said that the party is likely to call a meeting of the working committee in coming days, where the issue of abrogation of the special status may be discussed.

The NC had on Wednesday decided to convene Thursday’s meeting of its senior leaders after the administration informed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court that none of the 16 leaders, that the party claimed were in illegal confinement, were detained and that they were free to move around.

Abdullah said the meeting of five more party leaders will be called tomorrow (Friday). “The meetings with the party leaders will continue in the coming days,” he told reporters without divulging the agenda of the meetings.

Asked whether political issues were discussed during the meeting, flamboyant Abdullah evaded a direct answer. “Various issues were discussed,” he said without elaborating.

“Meeting with party leadership will continue. This way we can also check whether we are free now as claimed by the government. I called separate meetings due to Covid-19 precautions," he was quoted by a local news agency KNS.

However, he ruled out calling today’s meeting as the start of political activities by the party.

Earlier, Abdullah, who is a three-time former chief minister of J&K, had called an all-party meeting on the first anniversary of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state, which the administration did not allow.

Abdullah and his son Omar were among hundreds of politicians the government had detained in Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of J&K and downgrading of the erstwhile state into two UTs through J&K Reorganization Act passed in Parliament on August 5-6 last year.