In Kashmir, fake Covid-19 negative reports on sale

Even as Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in Jammu and Kashmir, some greedy officials are selling fake coronavirus negative tests to people, in exchange for money.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested two cab drivers at Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Center, who were allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative reports to people wanting to travel outside the valley amid the pandemic. The duo, according to the police, was arranging fake Covid-19 negative reports in 15-minutes in exchange for a huge amount of cash.

The duo had arranged fake coronavirus negative certificates for a family, who had to travel outside Kashmir when the police nabbed them.

“Some private laboratories have come under the scanner for issuing fake virus-free certificates and, in turn, endangering many lives. The investigations into the case are on and in coming days,” a senior police official told DH.

In the coming days, the demand for fake Covid-19 negative certificates in Kashmir is expected to increase as a lot of people start travelling outside the Valley from October onwards due to the onset of winter. These days even employers ask for such certificates before allowing people to go back to work.

“With tourism activities also expected to resume in Kashmir, the fake Covid-19 certificates can become a huge challenge for law enforcing agencies,” the official added.

Health experts have warned of a serious consequence if the evil is not nipped in the bid“Now, armed with such a fake report anyone can go for a surgery at any hospital and if he or she happens to be Covid-19 positive, the outcome will be explosive,” said Dr Arshid Ahmad, who runs his private hospital in Srinagar.

J&K’s coronavirus situation is already alarming. The UT, home to more than 1.25 million people, has reported 58,244 positive cases and 932 deaths so far.