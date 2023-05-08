In-laws poison UP woman as she could not conceive

A 33-year-old woman died after she was allegedly poisoned by her in-laws as she could not bear a child even after 15 years of marriage, police said on Monday.
The incident was reported from a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday night.
It happened when the in-laws of a woman identified as Sali Begum, rebuked her for not having a child. After a heated argument, Begum called her brother for help, saying that her in-laws had poisoned her, they added.
The deceased's brother Gaus Mohammad, in his complaint, said Begum was married 15 years ago to Firoz Ahmed and her in-laws often quarrelled with her for failing to bear a child.
After getting his sister's call, Mohammad rushed to her house and found her in a critical condition, the complaint added.
He then took her to a Community Health Center in Sirathu where doctors declared her "brought dead", the complaint said.
Based on Mohammad's complaint, a case was registered on Monday at Kada Dham Police Station against the woman's husband and four of his family members, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.
The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed, he added.
