In Madhya Pradesh, 45 cows crammed in 2 trucks rescued; 3 persons held

MP: 45 cows crammed in 2 trucks rescued; 3 persons held

In one of the trucks bearing Rajasthan's number plate, 24 cows were found, while 21 cows were rescued from the other vehicle

PTI
PTI, Panna,
  • Jan 05 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 14:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have rescued 45 cows crammed in two trucks and arrested three persons on charges of illegally transporting them in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday intercepted the trucks in Nikhai Talaiya village under Shahnagar police station area and found the cows with their legs and faces tied with ropes while being transported, Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said.

In one of the trucks bearing Rajasthan's number plate, 24 cows were found, while 21 cows were rescued from the other vehicle, he said.

The police arrested three persons in this connection and registered separate cases against them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, he said. 

Madhya Pradesh
Cows
Animal trade
trafficking
India News

