In one month, Covid-19 deaths more than double in Jammu

The deaths in Jammu region due to Covid-19 have more than doubled in just one month with 886 patients losing their lies to the deadly pathogen from April 22 to May 22 compared to 783 in the previous 13 months.

From the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March last year till April 22 this year, 10 districts of Jammu region had reported 783 deaths. However, in the last one month 886 people died every day due to the Covid-19 which on average makes nearly 30 deaths per day.

From April 22 till May 22, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a total number of 1,12,906 Covid-19 cases, with the valley accounting for 69,206 cases and Jammu for 43,700 cases. But when it comes to deaths, Jammu recorded 886, compared to 521 deaths in Kashmir.

In the last one month, the mortality rate in Jammu has jumped over 2 per cent which is higher than the national mortality rate of over 1.13 per cent.

Besides, double mutant variant more prevalent in Jammu as compared to Kashmir region, health experts have blamed delayed hospitalization, vacuum in the non-government sector, lack of trained manpower in hospitals as major reasons for the spike in deaths in Jammu than Kashmir.

Dr Bharat Bhushan of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu says Covid patients in Jammu are getting hospitalised late – when they are already in a severe condition.

“The effect of the double variant – which is more infectious and perhaps causes more severe disease – might be one of the reasons behind the surge in fatalities, but the bad condition of health infrastructure in Jammu cannot be overlooked,” he said.

Unlike Kashmir valley, where a robust and experienced network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are helping out patients with oxygen, concentrators, ambulances and essential medicines, Jammu lacks such a system. There are some small groups helping with oxygen supplies and cremations in Jammu, but that is insufficient before the current Covid tsunami.