In Srinagar, Amit Shah reaches out to Kashmiri youth

Reaching out to Kashmiri youth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the future of the Valley’s young generation doesn’t lie in guns and stones but in the huge Indian and global market that awaits their talent.

“Future of Kashmiri youth doesn’t lie in guns and stones. Pick up laptops and march ahead as there are huge opportunities waiting for you in big Indian and global markets. We are waiting for your talent. I urge the Kashmiri youth to be part of the change,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating developmental projects at Raj Bhawan, here.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that those who handed over guns and stones to Kashmiri youth were never well wishers of youngsters of the Valley. “Kashmir has changed a lot over the past few years. School closures, strike calls and explosions have been controlled and there is an atmosphere of peace,” the Home Minister said.

Continuing his tirade against Gandhis (Congress), Abdullahs (National Conference) and Muftis (PDP), he said these three families never allowed democracy to flourish at the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir.

“For 70 years, Panchayat elections were never held here. To ensure change needs a will and that will was shown by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi, who took a step to see Panchayat polls are held in J&K and democracy reaches to every village in J&K,” he said.

Shah said the situation in J&K was peaceful now and the successful hosting of a G20 meeting in Srinagar proved it. “When it was decided to hold a meeting of the G20 in Srinagar, many people offered various comments and some, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, made various predictions,” he said.

“But all these predictions were proved wrong as the G20 meeting in Srinagar was held successfully,” the Home Minister said and appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for it.