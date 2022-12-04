In the era of technology, Kangri holds firm in Kashmir winters

Even in the era of latest technology and easy availability of modern heating gadgets, Kangri (an earthen pot with wickers woven all over) hasn’t lost its relevance in Kashmir.

When fueled with charcoal and dry leaves, it releases heat for about eight hours. The majority of the people, especially in villages, continue to hold Kangri as an un-waning charm as an inexpensive aid to keep the winter chill at bay.

Kangri has been an integral part of a Kashmiri household for centuries with the majority of the population relying on it for heating purposes. There is archival evidence of the use of Kangri even earlier than 1526 AD. Kangris come in different colours and ornamentation and are also used in festivals and rituals.

‘Kangri’ or ‘Kanger’ is more like a traditional and cultural symbol of Kashmir rather than just being something meant for warming purposes. With a dip in mercury, the sales of ‘Kangris’ have increased manifold in the Valley over the last two weeks.

“I cannot resist this cold without a Kangri inside my Pheran (a long woolen cloak). I start using Kangri right at the onset of winter till the arrival of summer,” said Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of central Budgam district.

Dar says he can neither afford modern heating gadgets nor are they viable for the lack of their mobility.

Indeed the biggest attraction of ‘Kangri’ is that it lets the user move around while they are using it, which certainly is not possible with modern heaters.

Though the origin of ‘Kangri’ remains untraceable, it is believed to be the most famous product of Kashmir. Local legend has it that it was specially introduced by Emperor Akbar in order to make the Kashmiri slothful. True or not, ‘Kangri’ is inseparable from a Kashmiri in winter.

“As cold weather has been sweeping the Valley for quite a while now, as a result of this the sales of Kangri have started to pick up from the last few weeks. Our sales are going up by the day and we are doing brisk business,” said Abdul Ahad Bhat, a ‘Kangri’-seller in the city.

He says the sales will go up as the temperature will dip further in the coming weeks. Like sellers, the people engaged in manufacturing ‘Kangri’ too are over-busy these days.

Abdul Rashid Dar of Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam has been associated with ‘Kangri’ manufacturing business through generations.

“Although we had started making Kangris well ahead of winter, even now we are overworked as the demand is very high,” Dar told DH.

“Poor people cannot afford modern heating appliances so they still rely on Kangris to keep themselves warm. The sales in villages are more than that in the towns and cities,” he said.

The mobile nature of the Kangri, he seconds, is a big reason that Kangri was still in vogue.

Making a Kangri is an art and time-consuming process. Dar claims it takes him four hours to complete one Kangri and he makes three in a day.