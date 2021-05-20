In the interest of state, J&K govt terminates tainted DSP from service

Tainted deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Davinder Singh, who was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit, was on Thursday dismissed from service.

According to a government order (No 451-JK (GAD) of 2021) issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Davinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police (under suspension) has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

“….., the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Davinder Singh, DSP (under suspension),” the order reads.

While Article 311(2) says no government employee shall be dismissed or removed or “reduced in rank” except after an inquiry, its sub-section C says this clause will not apply “where the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

Accordingly, the order says, the LG dismisses Davinder Singh, with immediate effect.

Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested in January 2020 while accompanying two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a vehicle bound for Delhi. The police recovered AK-47s and other arms from the car they were travelling in. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Besides Singh, two teachers of the School Education department from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district were also dismissed from service with immediate effect by the LG administration.

Earlier this month, the LG administration had terminated the services of three government employees, including a Naib tehsildar, an assistant professor and a school teacher after a panel identified them as being involved in ‘anti-national’ activities.

In April, the J&K government had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to bring under the scanner government employees allegedly involved in ‘anti-national’ activity. The STF has been empowered to compile records of such employees and refer it to the committee constituted on July 30 last year.

There were complaints that government employees, who were allegedly involved in anti-national activities during street protests, instigating people against security forces were neither booked nor FIRs allowed to be filed against them by political governments.

In July last year taking note of the situation, J&K government constituted a panel to scrutinize and recommend cases for dismissal of their services. Sources said social media activities of the employees, even under fake identity, would also fall in the category of anti-national activities.