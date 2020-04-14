In times of financial crises, J&K government spends money to barricade roads

At a time when financial crises are looming large in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir government has been spending lavishly on concrete barricading of the infected areas - raising concerns over public movement in case of emergencies.

For the past around a week, since the government started red zoning of the affected area where from COVID-19 positive cases were reported, the roads leading to such residential localities have been sealed with barricades made of cement and steel.

In doing so the government is not only damaging the roads and making expenditure to the tune of millions, but the barricading has also raised concerns over the movement of people in the time of emergencies like those of fire or health.

Official sources said most such expenditure on barricading is being done in Srinagar, where the authorities have given a formal go-ahead for the job. But people are fuming against the decision.

“How will an ambulance or fire tenders reach such areas, can’t authorities bother to apply commonsense,” asked Majid Hyderi, a TV commentator.

Faisal Azmat, an executive engineer working in a semi-government department, said even if authorities want to barricade the roads the better option would have been a steel drop gate with lock and key arrangement which could have taken care of the emergencies.

“Things done by implementing agencies are without application of mind,” he said.

Khalid Gul, a local journalist while expressing his views over the issue, said, “Digging roads and erecting barricades in your localities won't help in stopping the spread of the infection. This vigilantism is only going to complicate the problem further. Staying indoors and not venturing out of your homes unnecessarily is the only alternative.”