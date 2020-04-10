In Uttar Pradesh, man builds a 'greeny' abode to avoid coronavirus

Even the experts, who had suggested social distancing to be the best way to prevent coronavirus infection must not have fathomed that someone could follow their advice in this way.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, about 450 km from here, a man, in a bid to maintain social distance, turned a tree into his abode since the lockdown was declared.

Mukul Tyagi, who was a lawyer by profession, has erected a 'machan' (a platform erected on a tree, especially by those hunting or watching large wild animals) on the tree, where he spends most of his time.

He said that this was the only way he could have maintained social distance.

''This place is very isolated....no one disturbs me here....its very quiet also here...I am very comfortable here,'' Tyagi said. He has kept some religious books, which he reads during the day time.

Tyagi uses a ladder to reach his greeny abode, which is near his house at Asaura village in the district. The family members keep the food under the tree and Tyagi gets down and takes it to his 'machan' and eat it there.

Though a few curious people do sometimes go near the tree to watch his temporary shelter, they do not climb up. ''This is real social distancing,'' he said.