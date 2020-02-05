'Incorrect to link Ram temple trust to Delhi polls'

Incorrect to link Ram temple trust decision to Delhi polls: Prakash Javadekar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2020, 15:33pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 15:33pm ist

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it would be incorrect to link the decision of the Union Cabinet to form an independent trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya with the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"This is the decision taken for a temple in Ayodhya. Nothing to do with Delhi. The whole country is not under elections. Let us not confuse the situation," he told reporters at a briefing of decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

He was asked why the decision was announced on Wednesday and not Sunday after the Delhi polls.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prakash Javadekar
Ram Temple
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Comments (+)
 