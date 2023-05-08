India's Covid-19 active caseload dips to 25,178

India adds 1,839 Covid infections, active cases down to 25,178

The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 13:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Monday recorded 1,839 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read: Obesity in children rising dramatically, and it comes with major – and sometimes lifelong – health consequences

At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 