India-China stand-off: Diplomats to meet again to end impasse

The senior diplomats of India and China are likely to hold a video conference on Thursday to make yet another attempt to end the stalemate over the mutual withdrawal of the front-line troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Naveen Srivastava, who heads the East Asia division at the Ministry of External Affairs, will lead the delegation of the Government of India in the video conference. The delegation of the Chinese Government will be led by Hong Liang, the Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sources in New Delhi told DH.

The video conference will be the 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), which was instituted in 2013. Srivastava and Hong earlier had as many as three video conferences within the framework of the WMCC on June 24, July 10 and July 24 to resolve the current military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

The video conference between the senior diplomats of the two governments is going to be held more than a fortnight after the commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) met at Chushul-Moldo point on the LAC on August 2 but failed to end the stalemate over the process of mutually withdrawing front-line troops from the face-off scenes.

The Indian Army and the Chinese PLA early last month mutually agreed on a process of “disengagement” or phased withdrawal of the front-line troops to resolve the more-than-90-day-long stand-off in eastern Ladakh. It, however, remained stalled for the past three weeks, particularly because the Chinese PLA declined to withdraw troops completely from several areas, including Depsang Y junction, Gogra Post and of course the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

Last week, India reached out to senior political and military leadership of China.

Vikram Misri, New Delhi’s envoy to Beijing, on Friday, had a meeting with Major General Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission of China and briefed him on the position of the Government of India on its borders with the communist country.

He also had a meeting earlier last week with Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China.