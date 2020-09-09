India condemns bomb attack on Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh

India condemns bomb attack on Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh

  Sep 09 2020
Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media. Credit: AFP

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly bomb attack targeting Afghanistan's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul.

The Afghan vice president was "slightly injured" in the bomb attack on his convoy this morning that killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen, according to Afghan media reports.

"India strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Afg VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs & prayers with injured," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Twitter.

He said India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate "terror infrastructure and sponsors" for enduring peace in that country.

