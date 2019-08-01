India expresses concerns over US military aid to Pak

India has conveyed its “grave concern” to the United States after President Donald Trump's administration in Washington D.C. restarted its military assistance to Pakistan recently.

The United States approved $ 125 million worth of support for the F-16 fighter jets it earlier supplied to Pakistan – about a year-and-a-half after it suspended all military assistance to force Pakistan to act against terrorists. India conveyed its displeasure to the US – not only in New Delhi but also in Washington D.C.

“We have taken up the matter with the US ambassador here in Delhi as well as the US Government through our ambassador in Washington D.C. We have expressed grave concern over the US military assistance to Pakistan,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told journalists in New Delhi.

Trump Administration's approval to the sale of support for F-16 aircraft to Pakistan came up as yet another irritant in India-America relations. It came amid a continuing trade dispute between India and the US.

“What we have been told by the US side is that the proposed sale does not indicate any change in the US policy of maintaining a freeze in military assistance to Pakistan,” the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday.

New Delhi, according to the sources, conveyed to Washington D.C. that Pakistan had demonstrated no sincerity in combating terrorism effectively and had actually done too little to once again start receiving security assistance from the US.

“The US has publicly stated that the proposed sale is intended to enable the US to continue technical and logistics support services to assist in the oversight of the operations of F-16 aircraft in Pakistan's inventory,” Kumar told journalists in New Delhi.

New Delhi had lodged a protest with Washington D.C. after the Pakistan Air Force had allegedly used American F-16 aircraft for intrusion into the air-space of India on February 27 – in retaliation to the Indian Air Force's strike on a terror camp inside the neighbouring country the previous day.