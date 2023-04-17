India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency

India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc

India's G20 presidency will continue till November 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 13:13 ist
A wall mural of the G20 Summit logo along a street in Visakhapatnam. Credit: AFP Photo

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on Monday with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India's presidency that began on December 1 last year.

The second Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders' Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held on Monday, according to the MEA.

Also Read | Varanasi to host G20 events from April 17

India's G20 presidency will continue till November 30.  

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union. 

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
G20
G20 summit
Varanasi

Related videos

What's Brewing

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

 