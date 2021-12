India in pain but progress won't stop: PM Modi bats for development in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

In his latest development push in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project, which will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land.

Remembering India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers killed in Coonoor chopper crash, PM Modi said, "India is mourning but despite being in pain, neither do we stop our pace nor our development. India won't stop. India won't be at a standstill. Together, we Indians will work hard and face every challenge inside and outside the country."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the project has been built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

The Saryu canal project also involves interlinking of five rivers — Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini — to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

The work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades, according to an official statement.

Consequently in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

The renewed focus has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years, it said.

The project will provide assured water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of more than 6,200 villages, the statement said.

It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, it said.

The farmers of the region, who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential, the statement said.

They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximize the agri-potential of the region, it said.

(With agency inputs)

