India logs 18,738 new Covid-19 cases

India logs 18,738 new Covid-19 cases

An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2022, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 10:21 ist
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. Credit: AFP File Photo

With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 4,41,45,732 on Sunday while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,689 with 40 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | Centre writes to Karnataka, 6 other states over rising Covid-19 cases

An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

 