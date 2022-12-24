India logs 201 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

India logs 201 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

With the fresh fatality, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,691

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 15:56 ist
Passengers near a Covid Testing Point set up at the airport as part of preparedness in the wake of surge in Covid cases. Credit: PTI Photo

India has reported 201 fresh Covid cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh fatality, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,691.

Active caseload of the country stands at 3,397 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

Also Read | India doesn't need to ban int'l flights or impose lockdown under present Covid scenario: Experts

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.14 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.15 per cent.

The recovery of 183 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,791. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also Read | RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand: Mandaviya

Also in the same period, a total of 1,36,315 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.97 crore.

With 1,05,044 vaccines administered in the same period, country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.04 crore.

On Friday, the country had registered 163 Covid cases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Covid cases
Covid vaccine

What's Brewing

What medieval manuscripts teaches about pets

What medieval manuscripts teaches about pets

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 