India logs 490 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 5,707

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 16:38 ist
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for Covid-19 test in Gurugram. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 490 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 5,707 from 6,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,856 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,88,916).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,51,353 and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Vaccine
India News
Union Health Ministry

