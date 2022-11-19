India logs 556 Covid infections in a day

India logs 556 Covid infections in a day; active caseload declines by 252

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,570 with 17 more fatalities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 12:18 ist
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,31,171, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. Credit: AFP Photo

India's tally of Covid cases rose by 556 in a day to reach 4,46,68,523 while active cases declined by 252 during the same period to reach 6,782, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,570 with 17 more fatalities, including 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,31,171, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. Active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent.

Also Read | India’s Covid curbs weren’t as effective as in developed countries: Study

According to the health ministry's website, 219.85 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

