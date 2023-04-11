India logs 5,676 new Covid-19 cases, active infections cross 37,000 mark

India logs 5,676 Covid cases, active infections at 37K

On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases had been reported

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 11:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,68,172)

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

